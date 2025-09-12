Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and his comments hint that he could potentially depart next summer

Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool contract expires in nine months time and there’s growing uncertainty surrounding the Frenchman’s long-term future with the club as speculation linking the defender with Real Madrid continues to generate headlines around the world.

Konate’s future is a big concern for Arne Slot and one of the few negative issues surrounding Liverpool and their title defence after a flawless start to the new season and unprecedented summer of spending, with the team smashing the British transfer record twice in the same window.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Konate wants to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract, while more recent comments from Fabrizio Romano have suggested that Real Madrid are seriously interested in enticing the star to the Bernabeu after successfully enticing Trent Alexander-Arnold from the English champions to the Spanish capital last summer.

But what has Konate said about his future at Liverpool - and what is the likelihood of him staying looking at this particular moment? We take a look back through everything he’s said about his Liverpool future in the last 12 months as his contract situation continues to take centre stage.

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed he’s already been offered a new contract

Former RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate played a key role in the club’s title triumph last season, forming a rock solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk. Last term most of the focus was centred around the Netherlands' international and talisman Mohamed Salah, with the pair both eventually agreeing new deals. But that’s not to say that Konate’s situation went unnoticed by those in the hierarchy.

In January, Konate was quizzed on his future did reveal an extension had been offered to him.

When asked after a win over Lille if he had been made an offer, he said “yeah”. However, when he was then asked if he was close to signing it, Konate responded: “That’s another conversation!”

Konate’s confirmation of an offer came after he was asked about the reports earlier this season that he was in talks over a new deal, to which he responded in surprise. “Who talked about that a few months ago?” Konate said. “The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person that said that. I didn’t know, after I spoke with the club but I think I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen,” he said via Liverpool.com.

‘He calls me every two hours’ - Ibrahima Konate’s latest comments amplify concerns

Asked in a quickfire question and answer game on French television channel TF1 if Kylian Mbappe was piling on pressure to make the switch to the Bernabeu, Konate joked: “He calls me every two hours! No, no, no."

Konate started in defence for France in a 2-0 World Cup qualification win over Ukraine and also played alongside Dayot Upamecano in a 2-1 win over Iceland. It leaves the team top of the group in a strong position to qualify for next summer’s competition.

Like Konate, Marc Guehi, who was denied a £35m move to the champions on deadline day, will be available for free next summer and Liverpool currently have little intention of making a play to land the England international in the January transfer window.

Guehi started both matches for England as they cruised to victories over Andorra and Serbia and even got on the scoresheet in Belgrade, marking his second goal of the campaign already across all competitions for club and country.