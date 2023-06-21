The former long-standing Reds boss is close to being unveiled in a new managerial role.

Rafael Benítez is edging closer to his return to management after being out of the action for 18 months now. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss is in advanced talks over a LaLiga comeback and agreements are expected to be finalised very soon.

According to reports in Spain, Celta Vigo have ‘accelerated negotiations’ with Benítez in order to push through a deal as quickly as possibly. An agreement over his arrival is expected to be reached in the next ‘few hours or days’ as Celta are ‘determined’ to see him move to Balaídos this summer.

Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez unveils new signing Fernando Torres at a press conference held at Anfield on July 4, 2007 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

If a move comes to fruition, this will be the Spaniard’s 15th managerial role since retiring from playing professional football in 1986. His last position, of course, was a failed tenure at Everton — Benítez was brought in to replace Carlo Ancelotti in June 2021, becoming just the second ever manager to take charge of both the Red and Blue sides of the city of Liverpool.

Out of 22 matches in charge of the Toffees, Benítez lost 10 of them and was relieved of his duties just seven months later. However, his troublesome time with Everton does not accurately reflect his ability as a manager. The 63-year-old will remain etched in Liverpool history after he spearheaded the team to their fairytale Champions League triumph in 2005.

Benítez also won the FA Cup and Super Cup during his time on Merseyside, before eventually leaving Liverpool by mutual consent in 2010, after committing six years to the club.

Celta Vigo have been searching for a prestigious name who is familiar with Spanish football and has experience in European competitions, which makes Benítez a strong suitor for their needs. The club believe he has all the qualities they are looking for and providing negotiations go to plan, Benítez is expected to be unveiled at some point this week.

