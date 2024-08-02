Fabrizio Romano has been talking about Man Utd. | Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC transfer news: The England international has been one player linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has updated the world on the speculation regarding Anthony Gordon and a potential move to Liverpool.

Gordon has been the most high-profile player linked with a move to Anfield this summer but fans are yet to see any deals come through the door after a month and a half of the window being open. Arne Slot and Liverpool have under a month to secure any transfers and the pressure from fans is building.

Meanwhile, the Athletic have claimed that the Magpies plan to open contract negotiations with Gordon when the forward returns from an extended break next week. They reportedly want to reward him after his stellar season last year hoping to ward off interest from Liverpool.

Romano has also given the latest from a Liverpool standpoint; speaking to the Daily Briefing, he revealed that he has been flooded with questions on Gordon: “I’m receiving lots of questions on Anthony Gordon guys, but I was only told that Liverpool discussed several potential swap deals in June, not the specific values that have been mentioned elsewhere in the media.”

“I don’t have confirmation on the numbers being talked about but, for sure Liverpool wanted Gordon and they remain interested in the player, considering him an excellent winger,” Romano said. “Let’s see what Liverpool will do this month, but appreciation for Gordon remains; I’m 100% sure of that.”

With Gordon operating off the left wing, any move would likely need an exit from one of their attackers in order to be able to afford him. Interest was strong before the profit and sustainability deadline as Newcastle held discussions with Liverpool over potentially selling him as they looked to raise around £60million ahead of the PSR deadline, but selling the 23-year-old was always viewed as a ‘last resort’.

He netted 12 times and provided 11 assists last season and has developed into one of the most direct and attacking wingers in the league. While the boyhood Liverpool fan would certainly fit in at Anfield, there is still Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo who are likely to play in that role this season, and would provide a barrier to a starting place should he sign, making such interest a potential moot point.