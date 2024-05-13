Liverpool’s lead against Aston Villa was shut down by a late surge of energy from Aston Villa, who keep their top four hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s final away day with Liverpool ended with with more of a fizzle than a bang after a 3-1 lead at Villa Park disappeared in the chaotic final moments of the match. Aston Villa’s Jhon Durán scored two goals in the 85th and 88th minute to force a 3-3 draw and keep a firm grasp on fourth place.

Liverpool’s point puts them on 79 for the season, guaranteed third place after falling away from the title race and snubbing Klopp’s hopes of another Premier League trophy before he departs.

As we head into the last game of this turbulent season, there’s still plenty to look ahead to, including who will come out on top between Manchester City and Arsenal. Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville dissected Klopp’s last away match live on Sky Sports, and the former Reds defender said the drama at Villa Park was ‘right up there with the best’ of this season’s Monday Night Football.

Neville also took the time to pay a huge compliment to Liverpool and Klopp as the Reds boss paid his respects and thanked the travelling fans for one last time. The former Manchester United defender also backed the Reds’ decision not to shut up shop after going 3-1 up.

“The Liverpool fans will miss him [Klopp] in more ways than one, but what they’ll miss is the electricity in Liverpool games. You know I’m not a Liverpool fan, but when you watch a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool team play, you’re usually watching a good game of football.

“It’s easy to see teams close games out, be a lot more solid, go five at the back. Honestly, I played for a manager who was exactly the same as him — they always took risks, they always played with courage, they always played on the front foot and they didn’t stop at any part during the game. And I have to say that’s it’s quite unique in this modern day to have a manager like that. I was actually begging him to carry on playing at the end.”

