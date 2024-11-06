Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Arne Slot’s side were rampant in the Champions League and earned high praise from ex-professionals.

Former defender Stephen Warnock hailed Liverpool’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen - singling out the ‘impressive’ tactical thinking of Arne Slot.

The Reds produced their performance of the season so far, steamrolling Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side by four goals to nil. That was only their second defeat in over a year and it ensured they remained at the top of the Champions League qualifying table.

Luis Diaz shone with a hat-trick while Curtis Jones, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher all produced top-class performances and there is huge praise being directed towards Slot, his side and individual players - and deservedly so after dealing Alonso’s side a significant blow and their third defeat in just 69 games.

Speaking after the victory at Anfield on BBC’s daily podcast Football Daily, former Liverpool defender Warnock hailed their performance and specifically their ability to improve after half-time, which is becoming a trend across their season so far. “It’s game management; the little tweaks within the midfield have been quite apparent. In Milan, he changed the midfield in the first half, I’ve seen it two or three times now and adjusts the positions of his deeper midfielders.

“It helps the wingers play their game, start to press a little bit higher so his tactics have been really impressive how he’s approached it in both the Champions League and the Premier League.”

With that win, they sit top of the 36-team group with maximum points. Sporting and Monaco sit joint-second with 10 points while Aston Villa can join them if they manage to beat Club Brugge. Despite the win, Slot was in a focused mood after the game. "You only look at results: Brighton was a difficult one on Saturday where we were 1-0 behind and had to fight really hard and that is what you saw today.

"We have to work really hard with incredibly high intensity to win our games and that has a lot to do with teams who think Anfield is the best place to play so every team we play against is at the top of their game. If you want to win you always have to be consistent in your intensity and that is not always easy but that is what is needed and if we can keep producing that it is still not easy but we get our wins in and that is what we want."