Trent Alexander-Arnold comments on Manchester City atmosphere from Liverpool encounters
Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed the atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium is incredible whenever Liverpool face Manchester City.
The two rivals have gone toe-to-toe over the past decade for multiple accolades and some of the clashes between the two sides have been some of the most entertaining and high-stakes we’ve seen. Alexander-Arnold knows all about the Man City crowd; he took the opportunity to temporarily shut them up during their league clash last season as he netted a late equaliser.
Despite being a team that has won the title six times in seven years, the Etihad Stadium, which holds 53,400, is often criticised by fans for its lack of atmosphere and noise. It may just be a myth given that last season they sold out of all their available tickets for all 19 home games just one month in the season, according to sources in Manchester.
While it may never reach the natural decibel level that Anfield regularly achieves, Alexander-Arnold gave his view on the urban myth. “A lot of people talk about Man City’s atmosphere and, hand on heart, when we play them the atmosphere is incredible,” He told Sky Sports. “Like we feel it - it is intense. The atmosphere is always really good there.”
When asked to choose what his favourite ‘away day’ is, he opted for the Etihad. “I think the difference between these two (The Etihad and Old Trafford) is that I’ve scored at this stadium. I know it was 1-1 but it was an iconic celebration. Whenever we play each other it feels like the whole world is watching. It is almost like the English version of the El Clasico.”
And this weekend gives him an opportunity to travel to one of the country’s biggest and best stadiums as they face off against Arsenal. Having tasted defeat last season, they face Mikel Arteta’s side who will weakened by the absences of Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori - there is also Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber who are considered doubts as well.
