‘Interest 100% genuine’ - Liverpool pursuit of £25m man confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool’s main priority this transfer window has been to add new and improved options to their midfield but they are also on the market for new defensive reinforcements. A lot of whispers have linked the Reds to Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and now, an update from Fabrizio Romano has confirmed their interest.

Colwill is attracting plenty of attention at the moment after his loan spell with Brighton and Hove Albion but he also turned a lot of heads after helping England win the European U21 Championship. But according to transfer guru Romano, the 20-year-old is a player very much on the radar of Jurgen Klopp this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The interest is 100 percent confirmed and genuine. It is a very strong interest,” he said on the Born and Red podcast. “People at Liverpool love Levi Colwill and they believe he is a fantastic player.”

However, despite the big update that Liverpool are indeed keen on Colwill, Romano has said it is currently “really complicated” to comment on the situation. Naturally, Chelsea are extremely fixed on keeping the rising star at the club as they too look to restructure their own squad.

Romano believes that Mauricio Pochettino and his side are “prepared to fight” to see him remain at Stamford Bridge. Colwill’s current contract runs until 2025 but Chelsea will certainly be looking to tie him down for as long as possible.

“I think the only way Levi Colwill will leave Chelsea this summer is in case the player goes there to meet Pochettino, the owners and the board and tells them ‘let me go because I don’t want to stay here,’” Romano continued.

Advertisement

Advertisement