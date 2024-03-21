Fabrizio Romano has been talking about Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has opened up on the future of Mohamed Salah ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already undergone changes off-the-pitch since Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Michael Edwards has returned and he has employed Richard Hughes as a sporting director ahead of what is going to be an interesting summer.

With Klopp gone, a new manager will have new ideas about how he wants his squad to look and there are still question marks alongside the future of three key players in Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as far as contracts go. All three will see their deal expire in 2025 which puts their future slightly at risk but fans will be the most worried about Salah - and Romano has given the latest update on his future.

This was swiftly rejected, however, according to a new update from Fabrizio Romano, “the interest is still there” for Al-Ittihad this summer. “In the final week of August, from what I’m hearing, they from Saudi sent the proposal which was around £100m plus add-ons which was around a £150m package for Mo Salah,” the journalist said.

“It was massive money and Liverpool decided to say no together with the player to continue together for one more season. From Saudi, the interest is still there. They will try again, they want to try again. At the moment there is no discussion with Liverpool or with Mo as they know they are 100% focused on this season."

"So let’s see what happens in the summer in terms of proposal and negotiations. I’m sure Saudi will try again for Mo Salah but I’m also sure that Mo is very happy in Liverpool,” he continued. “So I think it’s going to be important to see what Liverpool present to Mo Salah in terms of project.”

