Xabi Alonso has been hailed by Alejandro Grimaldo for masterminding Bayer Leverkusen's successes this season, amid links with Liverpool.

Leverkusen, remarkably, remain unbeaten 38 games into the season and they remain on course for Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and perhaps even Europa League glory. A quarter-final draw awaits with West Ham while they begin as heavy favourites against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the cup.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down at the end of the season, Alonso looks to be the outstanding candidate, formulating a side with great energy, quality and versatility but, above all, displaying an ability to improve players, with prime examples being Jeremie Frimpong, Victor Bonniface and Grimaldo.

The left-back has operated as a wing-back in his system and has been in electric form, producing 11 goals and 15 assists in a stunning campaign. He has spoken out on his coach during the international break, praising him highly amid the links with a move away this summer to either England or Bayern Munich. "I had very good coaches throughout my career, both at Barcelona and at Benfica. But Xabi is something special. There are not many coaches like him in the world of football." He told Bild. He also commented on the potential of him leaving, "It is something that we have not considered yet. Is soon. He will know what decision to make. It is clear that I would like to continue improving alongside him."

If Alonso is to depart, it is likely he could look to Leverkusen for a potential transfer. After all, it's common for managers to target ex-players who they know inside out to help them develop their new team. There are plenty of hugely exciting talents to choose from but nothing can be said for certain until any deal is struck with the former Liverpool midfielder.