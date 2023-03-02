Everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Man Utd this weekend.

This weekend will see two of the Premier League’s fiercest rivals in Liverpool and Manchester United clash at Anfield. Despite heartbreak against Real Madrid last week, the Reds are actually enjoying a four-game unbeaten run and haven’t conceded a goal since defeat to Wolves at the start of February.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side will know that this weekend’s meeting will be their hardest match in a while, with United heading into the tie off the back of their Carabao Cup final victory. The Red Devils are unbeaten in eleven matches and have won five of their last six.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about the highly anticipated clash...

When is Liverpool vs Man Utd?

Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon (March 5) in the second of two Premier League fixtures. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Liverpool vs Man Utd on TV?

Yes, Liverpool vs Manchester United has been selected for live broadcast in Sky Sports’ Super Sunday this weekend. Coverage is set to get underway at 4pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch the match via Sky Go, while you can also snap up a NOW TV day pass for £11.98 to get access to the Premier League showing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those who are unable to watch, BBC One’s Match of the Day will also show extended highlights from 10:20pm on Saturday night. This can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool

Liverpool’s injury crisis has improved in recent weeks with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino returning to the squad. However, there are still a number of players out for this weekend’s tie.

Calvin Ramsay and Luis Diaz remain as long-term absentees, with the latter set to return this month after sitting on the sidelines since Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal in October. However, this week’s meeting with United comes too soon for the Colombian.

Meanwhile, Thiago is ruled out through injury, while Arthur Melo has so far disappointed in training after returning from the treatment room. However, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita could be available after missing out on matches against Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Man United

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen still face a long spell on the sidelines after suffering their respective injuries, while Anthony Martial is also ruled out after a difficult season. The Frenchman has only made nine appearances in the top flight this term after missing around 100 days of action due to a series of injuries.