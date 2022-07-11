Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s pre-season friendly with Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday.

Liverpool are preparing to kick off their pre-season campaign on the other side of the world.

The Reds are around a week into their pre-season, and they are already set to start their summer fixture schedule.

Jurgen Klopp’s men take on rivals Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday night, with Liverpool currently on tour in Australia and Asia.

While the result of that game isn’t going to matter too much, Liverpool fans will be keen to tune in to see how summer preparations are going.

And here we have rounded up everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United will take place on Tuesday, July 12, with kick off at 2pm UK time.

The clash will take place at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium, which holds 51,552 supporters.

Is Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV?

Liverpool fans can watch this one live on the club’s dedicated channel, LFCTV.

The game can also be streamed on LFCTV Go, with coverage starting at 1pm, one hour ahead of kick off.

Fans will need to subscribe here to watch the game, if they are not already subscribers.

The game will also be shown on MUTV.

Liverpool squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Harvey Davies & Fabian Mrozek.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Luke Chambers and James Norris.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Melkamu Frauendorf, Isaac Mabaya and Thomas Hill.

Mo Salah with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Clark.

United squad

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal Mejbri, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek.

Attackers: Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

What has Klopp said?

Ahead of this game, Klopp has said: “Thank you very much for the really warm welcome we received already. It’s really nice. It’s my first proper time in Thailand and I’ve heard so many good things about it.

“We look forward to the game obviously, and to have some time to spend in the city. We are here for all of you and we hope we can have a good time together, and tie the knot between us and our supporters here in Thailand a little bit more.”

What has Ten Hag said?

In his pre-match press conference, Ten Hag said: “Playing against Liverpool is always exciting.

“What I want to see is that they learn but also they show themselves because they have to deserve a position in top football.

“You have to deserve your position. It means you have to deliver every day, that demands a certain style, a certain way of life that they have to adapt to, that they probably don’t know yet.

“But I am really looking forward to seeing if they can do it.