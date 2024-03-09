Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp laughed off claims that their clash with Manchester City will be a Premier League title decider.

The league's top two meet at Anfield on Sunday after playing out a one-all draw back in November at the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal face Brentford on Saturday evening and a win would see them move a point ahead of Liverpool and two points ahead of City before the two sides meet.

With just 11 games, Liverpool have the chance to directly prise points away from Pep Guardiola's side and deal them a blow in the title race, but a win or loss here doesn't necessarily define the race given that City face Arsenal next week and all three sides have tricky encounters to manage, as well as games in other competitions.

And Klopp shared that view, claiming that the game at Anfield will not be a decider as such and that his side are fully focused on the task at hand. "It's a big game, City games are always big games, were always and will probably always be big games. Title race decider, who brought that up? It is really early. Go through all the possible scenarios and after any result I don’t think anyone should open a bottle of champagne.

“But it is three points against an incredible strong opponent. We don’t hide, we want to win the game but knowing how difficult it is. We are really excited to be part of it.”