Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool after picking up an injury while at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. He is due to begin an 'intensive rehabilitation programme' after an agreement was made by the Reds and the Egyptian FA.

Despite Salah's teammates hoping he would be out for just a short stint, his lawyer and advisor Ramy Abbas Issa confirmed on Twitter that the injury is 'more serious than first thought' and he could be out for 21-28 days.

"His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit," Abbas wrote.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders also confirmed Salah had suffered 'a proper tear in his hamstring' during a recent press conference. However, Salah has come under criticism from Egypt's most-capped player Ahmed Hassan, who believes the 31-year-old should have stayed with the camp 'no matter what', even if he 'only had one leg to stand on'.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about Salah's commitment to his country after Liverpool's win over Fulham in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final. The boss spoke to BeIN Sports and fired back a passionate statement of defence for his player.

"Egypt and Liverpool have exactly the same interests, we want Mo Salah fit as quick as possible. If he stays there and can't do the proper treatment, that will just delay everything. Especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

"So, we bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but to offer the best medical treatment, that's all we want. It's all agreed and it was always clear, if Egypt go through to the final and Mo is fit, Mo goes back, 100 per cent. Mo wants that, we want that.