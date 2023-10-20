The former Liverpool striker believes there will be only one outcome at the weekend.

Peter Crouch has made a bold declaration ahead of the Merseyside derby this weekend claiming that he only sees one outcome.

The former Liverpool striker featured five times against Everton during a three-season-spell at the club, scoring on two occasions.

Prior to the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side had been in great form, losing just once across 11 games in all competitions, while Everton themselves had built up some momentum with three wins in four after a dismal start.

The two sides will clash at Anfield on Saturday and the Toffees have won just twice there since 1999 and Sean Dyche’s side were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat last season - and Crouch revealed that he can’t see any other outcome than a Liverpool win.

“Such a good game, I’ve had the privilege to be able to play in those games and the atmosphere was electric. With it being at Anfield, I think it’s going to be a tough ask for Everton and I imagine Liverpool will come out on top,” he told TNT Sport.

“The gap is very big, even the most staunch Everton fan would admit that. I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win. It’s a big one, I played in some big games, Aston Villa (vs) Birmingham was always a big one, the North London derby, Portsmouth (vs) Southampton, there’s been a few derbies over the years but the Merseyside derby is one of the biggest.

“Them (Liverpool) and Arsenal are chasing City, if you had to hang your hat on it then you’d say City win it but Liverpool can be best of the rest and push them all the way.”

Crouch, 42, played a remarkable 135 times for Liverpool in just three seasons scoring 42 times and assisting on 23 occasions as he helped to fire the Reds to the Champions League final and a Community Shield triumph.