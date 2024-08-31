Contract expires in June 2025 | Getty Images

The summer transfer window is now closed and Liverpool’s squad is locked in.

Liverpool are headed for a blockbuster clash this weekend as Arne Slot prepares for his first meeting with Manchester United as the new Reds manager. The Dutchman has enjoyed a perfect start to his new role, with two wins and two clean sheets from the opening Premier League fixtures.

United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, giving the Reds the perfect opportunity to secure a statement result on the road. Slot will also meet with Erik ten Hag for their first Premier League clash — the two Dutch coaches have met on four occasions previously during their time in the Eredivisie.

Following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, there was a lot of speculation surrounding Liverpool and how they would fare this season. Many expected a number of key players to follow him out the door during the summer window but the bulk of the squad has stayed in tact and Liverpool have secured the signings of Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa.

The Reds secured consecutive 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford in their opening fixtures and a big test is now just around the corner as United looms.

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract next summer along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. The captain caused quite the debate following his comments at Euro 2024, when he admitted that he ‘had no idea’ about his future and needed to ‘think carefully’ about what he wants at both club and international levels following the Netherlands’ defeat to England.

With the window now closed, it’s obvious that Van Dijk is committed to the coming season but his latest comments will also come as some relief to fans that he is enjoying his football and is behind the project at Liverpool right now.

“I’ve actually enjoyed it so far, I’m having fun,” Van Dijk told the PA News agency during a McDonald’s Fun Football session. “Obviously with big changes happening this summer it was always going to be interesting how things would be but the feeling so far has been very good and I can definitely speak for the rest of the team as well.

“I’ve mentioned to the boss as well in my first chat with him that whatever he needs, anything he has in his mind, I am there for him.

“We all want to achieve the maximum at the club that we can compete in and we have to be on the same page and that’s what I’ve mentioned to him. He knows that I’m behind him — that’s what a captain has to do anyway but I’ve really made sure that I am there for him.”