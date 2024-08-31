AFP via Getty Images

Three important Liverpool players are out of contract next summer.

The transfer window is now closed and Premier League clubs will see out the remainder of 2024 with their new signings from the summer. Compared to other clubs around them like Chelsea, who finalised a last-minute loan deal for Jadon Sancho on Deadline Day, Liverpool played out a very quiet window.

The Reds secured two new recruits — one in the form of Federico Chiesa, who is eligible to play against Manchester United this weekend, and the other in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The shot-stopper will stay in Valencia for another year before linking up with his new team in 2025.

Liverpool also signed off on the sales of Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, as well as several loan exits including Stefan Bajčetić. Many expected a number of senior players to move on following the departure of Jurgen Klopp but the Reds have managed to keep the bulk of the team together for Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

However, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all approaching the end of their contracts, speculation hasn’t stopped just because the window is shut. In fact, there’s room for even more discussion now as Liverpool have opted not to sell any of the key three. With less than 12 months left before their deals expire, the club can either settle for losing them as free agents next summer, or push to get new terms agreed.

Salah was recently asked about his current contract situation, to which he admitted he has not given much thought to as things stand.

“I just came for a season and was like: 'I have one year left so just let's enjoy it. Don't think about the contract now, don't think about anything now, let's just enjoy it,” the Egyptian told Sky Sports. “I don't want to think about next year or about the future. Let's enjoy the last year and we'll see. Every week that's the most important thing, just think one game at a time. Feels good to be here and that's it.”

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks and while fans will be relieved no deal came to fruition, Keith Wyness believes the end of the right-back’s Anfield career could be in sight.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s latest Insider Track podcast, which aired prior to Deadline Day, the former Aston Villa and Everton CEO aired his thoughts on Alexander-Arnold’s situation. Wyness believes the vice-captain ‘doesn’t seem happy’, and others also picked up on his response to being substituted off against Brentford.

“All the signs, the rumours and the body language have suggested this could be the end for Trent at Liverpool. But it’s a difficult one. Something would have happened by now if it was going to go through this summer,” Wyness said, touching on the links with Spain.

“I can understand the links with Real Madrid. But here we are with a day to go and nothing’s happened. Trent doesn’t seem happy, so something may have been turned down or there’s a negotiation going on. I’ve got no inside track, but it does seem like something is going on.”

If Alexander-Arnold stalls signing a new deal, or refuses completely, clubs will soon be able to start approaching him for pre-contract talks once the new year rolls in.