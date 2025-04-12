Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A forward linked with a transfer to Liverpool has been dubbed as ‘an absolute master’.

The summer window will be intriguing for the Reds despite being on track to claim the Premier League title. There are several areas of the squad that Arne Slot is set to address, with a new striker, left-back and centre-back on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liverpool could also aim to improve their attack by bringing in a versatile performer. Luis Diaz continues to be linked with a potential move to Barcelona, while Saudi Arabia clubs are also said to be interested. If Diaz were to leave then he would need to be replaced.

A player who Liverpool are suggested to have tracked is Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents and is Olympique Lyonnais’ talisman. His last-gasp goal earned the French club a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final first leg earlier this week. That was the 10th time he scored this campaign and he has created a further 18 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

There would be some who questioned whether Cherki could convert his scintillating form in the Premier League. But his Lyon team-mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles is convinced the France under-21 international - who registered three goal contributions in a 5-3 win over England last month - would be capable. Maitland-Niles came through the ranks at Arsenal and played with Bukayo Saka along with the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for England.

And the five-cap England international believes that Cherki is better than them all based on natural talent. Speaking to BBC Sport, Maitland-Niles said: "He is the best natural talent I've ever seen. An absolute master, a wizard with the ball."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maitland-Niles also believes that Cherki’s off-the-ball work is something that has improved markedly. "He is taking chances, assists and dragging us up the pitch by taking people on and nutmegging them - he is a genius,” added the former Gunner.

"He is two-footed, has no fear, keeps going and going, can get past people with such ease, such finesse. He is now working for the team off the ball and has gone to another level this season."

It is reported that Cherki has a £25 million release clause installed in his Lyon contract. He was wanted by Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window but John Textor, who owns Les Gones, put paid to the move.

"Dortmund's offer was communicated disrespectfully, was well below market value and came at the wrong time. He will remain an important part of our squad until the end of the 2024/25 season,” Textor said. "We have rejected Borussia Dortmund's offer and have no intention of negotiating with them or any other club."