Jamie Carragher gets hilarious revenge on Micah Richards after Liverpool comeback

Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott helped to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of Manchester City but they will be able to close the gap this weekend as Liverpool face off against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

An early strike from Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene shocked Anfield as the Reds struggled in the early part of the game - and it saw Richards, who is a Man City follower, take the opportunity to tease Carragher live on air by smugly announcing it to his colleague. As the opening goal was confirmed, Richards turned to Carragher and said 'I have breaking news in the title race, Liverpool zero, Luton Uno' to which he replied with 'I feel sick' as the other three burst out into laughter. Richards then proceeded to joke around afterwards, teasing them again that there had been another goal as Carragher perked up only be disappointed when it turned out he was joking. The CBS cameras captured all the key moments of the former Liverpool defender's emotional rollercoaster as he celebrated each goal across the studio and got the last laugh over the former Man City right-back.