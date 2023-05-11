One of Liverpool’s main summer transfer targets has agreed terms with another club.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid have agreed terms for a move this summer, all but ending Liverpool’s ,Man City’s and Manchester United’s hopes of snapping up the England international.

The midfielder has been the focus of a lot of clubs ahead of the transfer window, and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were firmly in pursuit of his signature. However, as it stands, it will be Los Blancos who will celebrate the blockbuster signing.

A meeting with Borussia Dortmund over fees and add-ons is all that remains, this is due to take place later this month as both clubs look to finalise the package. There has been a lot of speculation over Bellingham’s asking price but an eye-watering figure of £120 million has been mentioned on numerous occasions.

Liverpool had made Bellingham their top priority for the summer as the club is expected to undergo a huge midfield transformation. Due to his hefty price tag though, the Reds withdrew from the race to pursue less expensive options, as his fee would have eaten into the majority of Klopp’s summer budget.

Liverpool were believed to have tabled an £85million offer but eventually pulled out as reports of a figure in excess of £100 million was too much to accommodate.

Man United and Man City have also been in the running for Bellingham, but the attractive destination of Real Madrid has become the 19-year-old’s preference and Romano reports that he “can’t wait” to play for the Spanish giants.

