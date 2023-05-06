Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Liverpool’s top four hopes and Mo Salah’s influence at the club.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool bid to land a top four finish is not over just yet.

The Reds narrowly defeated Brentford at Anfield on Saturday to continue their fine run of form. Mo Salah bundled home what proved to be a first-half winner following a neat Virgil van Dijk header across goal. Brentford came close, including scoring a second half goal, only for it to be ruled out by VAR, but Liverpool got the job done and took all three points.

The result means Jurgen Klopp’s men move within a point of Manchester United, but the Red Devils have two games in-hand, one of which is on Sunday when they face West Ham United.

It’s still going to be a big ask for Liverpool to sneak into the Champions League spots, but Carragher believes his old side are ramping up the pressure.

“Liverpool are putting pressure on Man Utd the way their form is. It wasn’t a vintage performance but it was a big three points,” he said on Sky Sports.

He added: “Talk of Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League can only be taken seriously if West Ham beat Manchester United tomorrow. At no stage this season have Liverpool been in the top four - which is unbelievable.”