Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
4 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
5 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
5 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
11 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Liverpool fans drown out national anthem ahead of Brentford clash as Anfield rejects coronation tribute

Liverpool fans were firmly against the Premier League’s tribute to King Charles’ coronation.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 6th May 2023, 18:38 BST

Liverpool fans were having none of the national anthem ahead of their side’s clash with Brentford.

The Premier League has decided to play the English - and indeed British - national anthem before every fixture this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles, which took place early on Saturday afternoon. But much of the population of Liverpool do not support the monarchy, and many Liverpool fans also stay away from supporting the English national team.

The reasons for this date back to the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher’s conservative government left Merseyside underserved.

Most Popular

Thatcher’s government failed to address the industrial decline in the area, causing severe unemployment and poverty. The issues left a disconnect between the population of Liverpool and the rest of the country, while the fallout from the Hillsborough disaster also contributed to the discontent many felt towards the UK government and its services - including the police.

The list doesn’t end there, but the bottom line is that many in Liverpool do not support the UK government or the royal family, and banners stating ‘Scouse not English’ are common to see at football games and beyond. With that in mind, it was never going to go down well when the national anthem was played at Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool fans responded by booing, whistling and singing over the anthem to the point it could barely be heard on the television broadcast, and likely inside the stadium. Some players did still sting the anthem, including Jordan Henderson, but the fans clearly won their battle against the anthem backing track that played over the PA system.

The Reds’ famous anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ followed, and the contrast between the two was palpable as Liverpool fans made it clear where their loyalties lie.

Related topics:Premier LeagueBrentfordMargaret ThatcherCoronationKing Charles