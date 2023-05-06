Liverpool fans were having none of the national anthem ahead of their side’s clash with Brentford.

The Premier League has decided to play the English - and indeed British - national anthem before every fixture this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles, which took place early on Saturday afternoon. But much of the population of Liverpool do not support the monarchy, and many Liverpool fans also stay away from supporting the English national team.

The reasons for this date back to the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher’s conservative government left Merseyside underserved.

Thatcher’s government failed to address the industrial decline in the area, causing severe unemployment and poverty. The issues left a disconnect between the population of Liverpool and the rest of the country, while the fallout from the Hillsborough disaster also contributed to the discontent many felt towards the UK government and its services - including the police.

The list doesn’t end there, but the bottom line is that many in Liverpool do not support the UK government or the royal family, and banners stating ‘Scouse not English’ are common to see at football games and beyond. With that in mind, it was never going to go down well when the national anthem was played at Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool fans responded by booing, whistling and singing over the anthem to the point it could barely be heard on the television broadcast, and likely inside the stadium. Some players did still sting the anthem, including Jordan Henderson, but the fans clearly won their battle against the anthem backing track that played over the PA system.

