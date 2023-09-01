The Liverpool forward has been subject to late interest from Saudi Arabia.

Jamie Carragher has been speaking on the latest transfer situation with Mohamed Salah and has explained how a deal may have been done earlier in the window.

Al-Ittihad have tried to sign another one of Liverpool’s stars in the same window, having already secured a £40m move for Fabinho earlier in the window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer deadline day has been mostly quiet for Liverpool with their pursuit of Bayern Munich youngster Ryan Gravenberch being the only concrete news.

However, fans have had to worry about the prospect of the Saudi club claiming another top name from European football. After all, we’ve already seen Al-Ittihad sign N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema so far this summer.

Carragher believes that the deal could be at a ‘toss of a coin’ if the Saudi club had submitted the same offer a month or more ago.

“For Liverpool to sell right now, they’re not going to want what he’s worth, they are going to want well more than that.” He told Gary Neville on Friday Night Football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Is he worth £150m if there was no Saudi Arabian situation at the moment? Of course he wouldn’t, but it’s probably around £100m mark, but why have they left it so late?

“If they wanted him that badly and they’re prepared to spend that much money, why wouldn’t they make this bid six weeks or a month ago, he would have probably had a decent chance of going.

“If that number keeps on going up and up, there is a stage where you think ‘you know what, you can’t actually turn that down’.

Asked on whether he thinks the move will happen, he answered: “I don’t think it will no, because it’s come so late. If it came six weeks ago then I think it could have been a toss of a coin.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then joked that £200m would be the number that he would accept and there are some reports stating that the Saudi club will continue their pursuit.

One source has claimed that they are prepared to go up to £200m and, if that is the case, then who knows what would happen then.