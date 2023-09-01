Liverpool ‘exploring’ shock move for Championship midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in the Sunderland midfielder.

Liverpool have joined Burnley in registering an interest in Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil, according to the latest reports.

The 21-year-old has impressed at the Black Cats in midfield in a more advanced position and started to attract attention from multiple clubs, including Liverpool.

Neil is a North East native and spent eight years in the Sunderland academy before breaking into the first-team and made his debut in 2018 as an 18-year-old.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool are exploring a shock move on deadline day and that they have previously sent scouts to watch him in the Championship - and he could be a long-term replacement for former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Premier League new boys Burnley had reached out about signing the player on loan with an obligation to buy, but their approach was knocked back and they are expected to make another move.

With Liverpool close to agreeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, as well as having already signed three other midfielders, it remains to be seen if they would push for another signing in that area.

The midfielder is a regular on Wearside and is very settled at his boyhood club, signing a new contract that runs until 2026 earlier this year and he has made 110 appearances since breaking into the first-team as a teenager.

He’s also been a part of the England U20 side and is a young player that is starting to catch the eye.

“I’m excited to be extending my time here – I’ve really enjoyed myself so far and I feel like I’m learning and developing, which is what

“I want at my age having broken into the first team,” Neil said at the time.

