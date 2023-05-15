Jamie Carragher sets challenge for Liverpool star enjoying ‘breakthrough moment’

The 22-year-old has endured something of a frustrating season at Anfield but has started to find some form at the right time as his side continue their unrelenting push for a place in next season’s Champions League. Jones has started the Reds last nine consecutive Premier League fixtures and has helped Jurgen Klopp’s men to eight wins in a row as they moved within a point of top four rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The attacking midfielder scored an impressive brace in Monday night’s win at the King Power Stadium and was a constant thorn in the side of the Foxes defence as their relegation worries were heightened by the defeat. Former Anfield stalwart Carragher praised the impact Jones has made and believes the former England Under-21 star has a bright future with the club - but he insisted he can still improve one major part of his game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told Sky Sports: “I think right now we are seeing that breakthrough moment.

“There was a spell a couple of years ago when he found himself in the team ahead of some big players and it was going really well. Last season, it just didn’t happen for him at all really and there has been a lot of this season when it hasn’t happened for him really.

“His last six or seven games, you’re thinking ‘ok, there’s more than just a squad player, there’s a player that could be really pushing for the starting eleven’. When Liverpool bring players in, you think (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain is going, (Naby) Keita is going, James Milner is going, he (Jones) is still going to have a pivotal role to play - but he has to have more consistency.”