Liverpool’s time-wasting statistic compared to their Premier League rivals.

The subject of time-wasting in the Premier League has been widely discussed in recent weeks.

This weekend was no different as Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce referenced Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag when he was asked about the issue last week.

When asked about Newcastle United’s time wasting ahead of his side’s 2-2 draw with the Magpies, the Whites boss said: “Who doesn’t do it? Who complained? (Jurgen Klopp is suggested) well he time wastes, (Erik ten Hag is suggested) he time wastes as well. They all time waste in the last five minutes if they are winning 2-1. Don’t be daft. Rubbish that is.”

Several clubs have received criticism for their alleged time-wasting over the last few months - but how do Liverpool rank in a table in one statistic compared to their Premier League rivals?

1 . Premier League time-wasting How does the percentage of time the ball spends in play during Liverpool fixtures compare to their Premier League rivals? Photo: Getty Images

2 . Newcastle United Percentage of game-time with ball in play: 51.7% Photo: Getty Images

3 . Brentford Percentage of game-time with ball in play: 52.7% Photo: Clive Rose

4 . Leeds United Percentage of game-time with ball in play: 52.7% Photo: Simon Hulme