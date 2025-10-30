Liverpool were sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s woes continued on Wednesday after being dumped from the Carabao Cup in brutal fashion. Crystal Palace, who have been a real thorn in the Reds’ side, breezed to a 3-0 win to progress to the next round and dispatch the Premier League champions.

The Eagles enjoyed their third win over Liverpool this season, making easy work of dispatching Arne Slot’s heavily rotated starting 11 and mark their sixth defeat in seven games.

The manager made ten major changes to his team from the previous clash against Brentford in the league. Calvin Ramsay started at right-back, while 18-year-olds Kieran Morrison and Trey Nyoni were also given the nod further up the field.

The bench featured no senior figures as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were major omissions.

Jamie Redknapp calls out Arne Slot decision to rotate Liverpool squad

Slot’s decision to field such a heavily changed squad has drawn in criticism from fans and professionals alike. Jamie Redknapp wasted no time airing his thoughts on the lineup, which included only Milos Kerkez from the team that faced Brentford.

“It was the wrong team, make no mistake. He picked a team today that made it really difficult for himself. You’ve not helped the young players because of the players that are around them. You’ve made 10 changes from Brentford,” Redknapp began, speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s defeat.

“You can’t tell me that he’s picked that team today and those subs thinking, ‘That will get me a result against a really good Crystal Palace’. You might hope you can. I didn’t believe for one second they could beat them. He’s made a mistake today.

“He’s been unbelievable since he’s come to the club. He’s under some real pressure, but that’s football. That’s the price on the ticket. They climbed the mountain last season and were absolutely sensational. Now they’ve got to go back to that character they showed when they won the title and stick together.”

Liverpool youngster Amara Nallo sent off

To make matters worse, Liverpool were also reduced to ten men after Amara Nallo was sent off, making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 18-year-old has now been sent off in both of his senior Liverpool appearances, meaning in 16 minutes of first team football, Nallo has two red cards on his record.

Nallo made his senior debut for the Reds in January when he came on against PSV in last season’s Champions League run. He replaced Jayden Danns in the 83rd minute while the Reds were searching for a goal. Just four minutes later, Nallo was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity from the Dutch side.

This unwanted trend now means Nallo has not made a senior Liverpool appearance without being sent off, which is far from the impression he will want to be making as he continues to push for a place in Slot’s first team squad.