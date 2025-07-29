Rio Ngumoha has caught the eye for Liverpool during pre-season and he has a bright future ahead.

Jason McAteer believes that Rio Ngumoha could save Liverpool in excess of £100 million in the future.

The 16-year-old has been one of the Reds’ stars of pre-season so far. Ngumoha has started all three friendly matches, scoring in the 5-0 victory over Stoke City and impressed in the first half of the 4-2 defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong. Nguomoha claimed the assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal against the Italian outfit.

Ngumoha has made eye-catching progress since being signed from Chelsea last summer. It was reported that staff at the Stamford Bridge club were left furious that one of their top prospects was poached by a Premier League rival.

Ngumoha, who made his senior debut in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley last season, has an encouraging future ahead. Liverpool will not want to rush him but McAteer believes that signing the winger earlier will save the club a huge sum of money - and the £100 million arrival Florian Wirtz’s price tag is only set to increase.

What’s been said

Speaking after the Milan game, the former Kop midfielder told LFCTV: “For a young winger, he looks very comfortable in his surroundings. It can be daunting moving into a first-team surroundings but he is flourishing. I'm not putting him up there with [Lamine] Yamal but if you're good enough, you're old enough. When we talk about 16 year olds, there are some coming through who are very adaptable to their surroundings and do well and he is one of them.

“The pathway for the academy talent is there. They are given the opportunity. When you look at the way the transfer windows are going for this kind of player, you look at Wrtiz we spend £100 million and that is only going to increase.

“In two or three seasons’ time when he's 19 and probably ready, if not before that, to go into Liverpool's first team, it is going to save them £130 million for that kind of player. It’s vitally important that Liverpool are producing academy talent.”

‘Patience is key’

Ngumoha is set to sign professional terms with Liverpool when he turns 17 next month. Speaking to the club’s website during the tour of Asia, the teenager said: “Training with the best team in the world; the players that you get to train with, you learn from them and you really test yourself against them. It has been very good,” he continued.

“Patience is key. I don’t want to rush anything. I’m young. Just keep working hard, pushing hard and just showing the manager what I can really do, and affect the team.

“They really help the young players – especially me, Trey [Nyoni]. They help us really settle in. [Mohamed] Salah was one of my role models growing up obviously, so it’s really big [to be] learning from him.

“Everyone is really professional and you can see why they’re at the top. They’re always thinking about football, recovery, little things like eating right. So, [you] definitely can learn a lot from them.”