Liverpool fans, players and manager Jurgen Klopp were all left frustrated following their last Premier League match before the international break. The Reds, who are pushing for a final title before Klopp leaves the club, were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Manchester City, despite feeling they should have been awarded an injury time penalty.

After Alexis Mac Allister converted one penalty in the second half to cancel out John Stones' opener, the Argentinian was struck in the chest by Jérémy Doku inside the box during a challenge. Despite claims for a second spot-kick, referee Michael Oliver declined the appeal and VAR Stuart Atwell also agreed with the on-pitch decision.

Released audio from the following edition of Match Officials Mic'd Up revealed Oliver and Atwell had ruled against Liverpool as both Doku and Mac Allister 'both come in high' for the challenge. Head of referees Howard Webb also agreed that VAR was correct not to overturn the decision.

Doku has since broken his silence over the incident, which led to Man City picking up a big point at Anfield to keep the Premier League title battle wide open. The 21-year-old was asked about the challenge while on international duty with Belgium, and while he agreed it should not have been a penalty to Liverpool, he admitted he understands their complaints.

"No, it was a risky challenge. I could have dealt with it differently. I still believe it wasn't a penalty but I know some other referees would have given it," he said. "But it wasn't a penalty so I was happy. Was I worried? For a moment when they were looking at the VAR and maybe looking for a penalty.

"For me it wasn't a penalty, but I understand why some people are angry and why the Liverpool fans believe it was a penalty."

