Jermaine Pennant makes bizarre Liverpool ‘troublemaker’ claim ahead of £40m deal

The former Liverpool winger has weighed in on Fabinho’s exit.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant has made a bizarre claim and branded the outgoing Fabinho as a ‘troublemaker’ amid his reported move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian underwent a medical over the weekend and is close to completing a move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. He is set to join Jordan Henderson in the Middle East after he completed his move to Al-Etifaq.

Pennant spoke to Lord Ping about Liverpool’s midfield, but he was quick to condemn the former Monaco midfielder stating that he isn’t ‘mobile’ or ‘agile’ anymore and also made the peculiar claim that he has been a disruptive member of the squad in recent times.

“Fabinho’s performances over the last two years suggest that either his legs have gone or he doesn’t really want to be there anymore. Rumour has it that he’s a troublemaker in the changing room, that’s what I’ve heard from people close to the club.

“I’ve heard he’s a bad egg. I don’t know the ins and outs, but I hear he’s a nuisance to management in terms of professionalism. In his performances and in training, he’s not giving his all. You can see it.

“And his performances suggest he’s on the cliff of his peak.

“Some players can go on for a long time, but his body and his style makes it look like he’s not athletic. He’s 29, he’s one of the older 29-year-olds. He’s not mobile or agile, so it looks like he’s coming to the end of his prime. So £40m for him would be perfect.

“There’s still hope it might go through and Liverpool can invest that in a younger, fitter and stronger player.”

The Reds are hoping to invest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia; the 19-year-old is certainly a fresher and more mobile midfielder but he currently lacks the experience after juts one full season in the Premier League, which resulted in relegation.