Liverpool have begun the season in brilliant form and find themselves three points off the top of the table.

In terms of Liverpool’s opening few months of the 2023/24 season, it’s safe to say that they are in brilliant shape with only one loss to date.

They sit top of their Europa League group with a 100% record, they are in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and sit just three points off Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Their only loss came at the hands of the London club but a recent statistic has shown that the current top four have the most points a Premier League top four has ever had after 10 Matchweeks - but does that mean Liverpool are in the title race?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a fresh feel about them; ‘Liverpool 2.0’ has an exciting and energetic midfield and a renewed attack with Darwin Nunez finally living up to the potential his rather sizeable price tag. All of their summer additions have hit the ground running as well, but there’s still a debate whether they can truly challenge without a natural defensive midfielder after Fabinho’s departure.

The key for Liverpool will be rotating successfully - which they have done across multiple competitions - and managing injuries. So far, they’ve coped well, but a title challenge, as Klopp knows, is a long ordeal that is incredibly difficult to do.

Tottenham’s start has been sensational under Ange Postecoglou, but there is a lack of depth in their squad that suggests they will only be contenders for the top four, rather than the title. But we can’t discount the fact that they have no European football meaning they have a reduced schedule to that of the other three sides.

Plus, the numbers are in their favour, half of the 12 Premier League teams to have previously won at least 26 points from the first 10 matches have gone on to lift the title and only one of these 12 have finished below third. While they not win the title, they will be an obstacle for the Reds.

Inveitably, Manchester City are hungry to retain their treble successes from last season and will be boosted by a return for star man Kevin De Bruyne at the turn of the new year which should catapult them to another level when he returns to form. They are also one point better off than this time last season.

And then there’s Arsenal, last season’s runners-up, who have added Declan Rice are still a ruthless and incredibly difficult side to play against, but they having to contend with Champions League football which could complicate matters.

With the quality at the top end of the table and the drop-off in quality of teams in the lower half, the league will most likely be decided by the results against other top teams, which is extremely hard to call as of right now as tougher tests are to come all round.

