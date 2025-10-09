Jordan Henderson has reflected on his Liverpool exit | Getty Images/ Canva

Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool for eight years before departing in the summer of 2023

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Henderson says that leaving Liverpool felt similar to a breakup and added that he couldn’t even bear to watch his former team play on TV after moving to the Middle East because he found it too difficult.

The experienced midfielder left Anfield in the summer of 2023 to complete a £12m move to Saudi side Al Ettifaq. The controversial transfer saw him link up with then manager Steven Gerrard, who he had inherited the Liverpool captain’s armband from eight years before their reunion in June 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old faced widespread criticism for choosing to relocate to the Dammam-based outfit after publicly criticising Qatar for some of their policies towards LGBTQ+ communities while also condemning their human rights record in the run-up to the 2022 winter World Cup just six months earlier.

Jordan Henderson reflects on brief six-month stint in Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson, who had racked up 492 appearances for Liverpool, the 14th most of any player in the club’s history, and the third most in the Premier League, only played 19 times for Al Ettifaq in six months before departing for Ajax.

Reflecting on his decision to leave Liverpool, he told ITV: “It felt like a break-up. It was just difficult. I think if you asked a lot of players when they leave a club – not just Liverpool – you have been at for so long and have that attachment to, whether you retire or move on, I think for a period of time it’s really difficult. That was hard but within time things change, you move on, but I would say that was probably the most difficult time.”

Henderson claimed he actively avoided watching Liverpool matches during his final season, joking he “probably picked the right place for that nearly halfway around the world”. He also added that he might have done things differently if he had the opportunity to re-live that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his move to the Middle East, Henderson had featured in almost all of Gareth Southgate’s international squads. However, he failed to make it into the Euro 2024 squad and wasn’t selected at all that year until Thomas Tuchel resurrected his international hopes earlier this year.

“I don’t think it was the reason why I missed the Euros,” Henderson said. “When I was in Saudi I think I was in every camp prior to the Euros, so I don’t think it was a reason. iming, with everything in hindsight, yes, maybe I would have made different decisions.

“But at the time that’s how I felt and the decision I made was for many different reasons and only I know them reasons, but in the end I’ve just tried to do the right thing that I think that was best. I thought it was best to do that at the time and then I thought it was best to come back to Europe and go and play for Ajax.”

Could Jordan Henderson stake a claim to play for England at the next World Cup?

Jordan Henderson joined Brentford this summer in a move which raised eyebrows after his two-year-absence from the Premier League. He arrived to provide much needed leadership after the exit of club captain Christian Norgaard as well as high-profile attackers such as Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, not to mention manager Thomas Frank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been a regular fixture in the team under Keith Andrews with seven appearances and has provided two assists, in positive performances against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Henderson hopes to add to his 85 international caps for the Three Lions and rejects the notion from some experts that he’s simply there as a cheerleader due to his experience.

“The most important people are the manager, the coaching staff and the players and what they think,” the 85-cap midfielder said ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Wales.

“Ask them what they think, if I am a cheerleader when I am here. I don’t think one of the best managers in Europe would be choosing me just to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson hasn’t faced Liverpool since leaving but is due to face off against the Reds later this month on Saturday 25 October.