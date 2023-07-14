Reports suggest that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool fans have been left 'appalled' by rumours that club captain Jordan Henderson could quit Anfield in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The midfielder, who is one of the Premier League's most outspoken advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, is reported to have agreed a huge contract with Al-Ettifaq to link up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Henderson was named Football Ally of the Year at the LGBT Awards in 2021 and had written passionate letters of support to the LGBTQ+ community in programme notes over the years.

The 33-year-old once wrote: "My view on this is very much the same as on any other form of discrimination in the game, whether it relates to race, religious intolerance, disability or any other. I have never personally experienced any of these injustices in my life until now, so I can never and would never claim to have an understanding like those who suffer from the ignorance of others.

"But I do believe when you see something that is clearly wrong and makes another human being feel excluded you should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. You also have a responsibility to educate yourself better around the challenges they experience.

"That’s where my own position on homophobia in football is rooted. Before I’m a footballer, I’m a parent, a husband, a son, a brother and a friend to the people in my life who matter so much to me. The idea that any of them would feel excluded from playing or attending a football match, simply for being and identifying as who they are, blows my mind."

Jordan Henderson has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights (Image: Getty Images)

Henderson had also voluntarily interacted with LGBTQ+ fans online to encourage them to be themselves.

In 2021 the star responded to an England supporter to agree that 'no one should be afraid to go and support their club or country because football is for everyone no matter what'.

In Saudi Arabia, should a same-sex couple attend a match at Al-Ettifaq they could be arrested for doing so.

In the country, same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under Sharia law and can be punishable by death. Transgender people can also be prosecuted for failing to follow strict Saudi dress codes imposed by the law.

Human Dignity Trust reports 'substantial evidence' of the law being enforced in recent years with LGBTQ+ people frequently arrested, with some executed for their sexuality.

There have also been 'consistent reports of discrimination and violence being committed against LGBTQ+ people in recent years, including murder, assault, harassment, and the denial of basic rights and services'.

Liverpool LGBTQ+ supporters group Kop Outs have slammed the proposition of Henderso moving to a Saudi Arabian side. A statement read: "Kop Outs have valued the allyship shown by @JHenderson. We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?