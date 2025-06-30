Jose Mourinho 'really close' to agreeing transfer that could put Liverpool on alert

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and they are set to greenlight a high-profile departure.

The speculation surrounding Luis Diaz’s future doesn’t seem to be quelling anytime soon.

Liverpool might have thought rebuffing Barcelona’s initial enquiry for the winger earlier this summer would be a line in the sand. The Reds do not want to lose Diaz, who fired 13 Premier League goals as Arne Slot won the title in his first season. Barca took the message. The Spanish giants have turned their attention to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams as they aim to strengthen their forward options.

However, Diaz continues to be linked with a potential Anfield departure, with the Saudi Pro League a potential option. The Colombia international has reportedly been on the radar of clubs in the Gulf state for some time. Al Nassr remain keen. According to talkSPORT, the club are prepared to pay up to £85 million for Diaz.

Al Nassr make decision

And it could be the exit of Diaz’s compatriot from Al Nassr that sees them accelerate any potential interest. Jhon Duran made a shock switch to the Middle East from Aston Villa in January for a fee of up to £70 million. But just six months later and despite scoring 12 times in 18 games, Duran is reportedly closing on on a departure. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Duran is closing in on a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce, who are managed by Jose Mourinho.

Romano posted on X: “Understand Fenerbahçe made progress again in talks to sign Jhon Durán on Sunday! The deal is really getting closer... and for Durán at Al Nassr the story is over. All parties confident to get the final green light soon.”

Duran’s impending departure means that there will be a berth in Al Nassr’s squad. They have tied Cristiano Ronaldo to a new contract and handed him a 15 per cent stake in the club, with the promise that the Riyadh-based side will assemble a team to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title. Diaz would undoubtedly add quality to their squad but Liverpool are understandably reluctant to lose such a key player.

The 28-year-old is in the final two years of his Anfield contract. Reports have suggested that Diaz is unhappy he has yet to be offered new terms. He signed for the Reds from Porto in January 2022 and has won four major trophies.

What’s been said

Diaz spoke about his future while on international duty earlier this month. He insisted he was happy at Liverpool but talks were ongoing with other clubs. Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”