Luis Diaz's Liverpool future takes new twist as Barcelona 'hold transfer summit' with player and agent
Barcelona are reportedly exploring alternative options amid their interest in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.
The winger played a key role to help Arne Slot’s side claim the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. Diaz scored 17 goals in all competitions, with 13 in the top flight. Not only did he operate on the flank but also as a makeshift striker.
However, the Colombia international has two years remaining on his current contract and talks have yet to begin over fresh terms.
Barca interest in Diaz
Diaz has long been linked with a move to Barca, with his dad previously revealing that it would be his son’s dream to represent the Spanish giants. Nou Camp sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have both admitted that the club are admirers of Diaz.
Despite being La Liga champions, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal running riot throughout the campaign, Barca are hoping to add strength in depth in the attacking areas. Diaz has been on the list but Liverpool are not open to a sale, having rebuffed an initial proposal earlier this summer.
And it has been suggested that Barca have now made moves to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. According to Spanish media outlet SPORT, the club ‘held a transfer summit’ with Williams and his agent Felix Tainta, with the pair both travelling to Catalonia.
Williams has a €62 million release clause in his San Mamas contract, with German superpowers Bayern Munich and Premier League side Arsenal having ‘come calling for negotiations’. The pair are said to be prepared to pay Williams a ‘high-priced contract’ but they ‘fall short’ of the winger’s expectations and he would be prepared to stay in La Liga. The 22-year-old has several close friends in the Barca dressing room, with one being Yamal.
It is claimed by SPORT that Williams will only be willing to join Barca ‘as long as the club were fully interested’ having displayed interest last summer, and that he can be registered amid the financial woes Blaugrana have previously suffered.
Yet the publication does caveat that Diaz is ‘the sporting department’s favourite’ option, although they know it will be difficult to prise the former Porto man away from Liverpool.
Diaz has also been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer. However, speaking on international duty, Diaz remains relaxed about his situation and insists he’s happy at Anfield. He said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.
“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”
