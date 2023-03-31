Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
36 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
45 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
21 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update

Josko Gvardiol gives blunt Liverpool transfer admission

The RB Leipzig defender has given a definitive answer to the transfer rumours surrounding his future.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 07:00 BST

Liverpool target Josko Gvardiol has given a blunt and definitive answer to the transfer rumours surrounding his future.

The Croatian has shot to prominence in the last year thanks to his performances for RB Leipzig and his integral role in helping Croatia to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Since then, the young defender has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Chelsea going as far as engaging in talks over a £77m deal.

Most Popular

In terms of a potential move to Merseyside, there has been some discontent surrounding the form of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, as well as injury concerns of Ibrahim Konate which have opened the door for Gvardiol and the likes of Evan Ndicka to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano detailed the Reds’ interest in his YouTube Daily Briefing, saying: “Liverpool approached Leipzig in January to understand the conditions of the deal and it was almost impossible to sign Gvardiol in January. But Liverpool have an interest in Josko Gvardiol, he is a player they are pursuing.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Net HR, Gvardiol quickly quashed any hopes of a move this summer, to any club.

“RB Leipzig is not interested in selling me this summer, there is no point in talking about anything else.”

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg also went on to confirm (via Twitter) that the club wants to keep him until at least 202.

“Leipzig bosses definitely want to keep him until 2024! They are not considering a sale in summer. We understand that an offer of around €100m wouldn’t change their mind. Many clubs interested: Real Madrid, #CFC, #MCFC, #LFC …”

The 21-year-old has continued to be a key figure this year with 26 starts in 32 appearances and he’s totalled 75 appearances with five goals and three assists since joining in the summer of 2021.

Prior to that he was a two-time Croatian league title winner and Croatian cup winner with Dinamo Zagreb and he’s also earned 21 caps for his country to date.

Transfer rumoursRB LeipzigChelseaEuropeDefender