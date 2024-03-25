Richard Keys has suggested that the appointment of a new manager at Liverpool is now merely a formality with Xabi Alonso having already decided to accept the role.

Liverpool will be on the lookout for a new head coach this summer, following Jurgen Klopp's surprise announcement in January that he will step down. The German cited fatigue as a key reason and is expected to take at least a year away from football.

Alonso has been regularly linked with the job, having all but guided Bayer Leverkusen to a first ever Bundesliga title. They are currently 10 points clear of Bayern Munich, who will also need a new manager this summer and are understandably huge fans of the Spaniard.

Writing in his personal blog about Manchester United's prospective hunt for a new manager, Keys wrote: "I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso - agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right.

"My critics said ‘No. what’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager. As I always say when I share news like this - these big deals can always go wrong.

"There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool. If I’m a Liverpool fan - that excites me. What United have got to do is better that appointment."

