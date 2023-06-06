Jude Bellingham has become the talk of the footballing world but the teenager is keeping his feet on the ground with wholesome off-the-pitch activities.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham has put pen to paper on a new deal but it's not with Spanish giants Real Madrid or current club Borussia Dortmund, rather fast food chain McDonald's.

The talented Englishman has become the talk of the football world in recent years with rumours surrounding his future reaching new highs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United and Liverpool seemed to both be in prime position to sign the star, who was also linked with Newcastle United and Arsenal, but now it seems the 19-year-old is on the verge of completing a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds were previously reported to have pulled out of a move for Bellingham in April, although some pundits had mused on the possibility of that being a negotiating tactic from the Merseyside club.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring on May 13, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

As rumours surrounding his future continue to swirl since the end of the football season, Bellingham has been keeping himself busy by making off-the-pitch moves of his own.

Last week it was confirmed that the midfielder has joined McDonald's UK's Fun Football programme as a full-time ambassador to help youngsters reap the benefits that the sport has to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellingham will become the face of the programme, which provides children aged five to 11 with free football coaching across the UK, alongside Lioness star Beth Mead

To kick off his collaboration with McDonald's Fun Football, Bellingham recently surprised children with an unforgettable Fun Football session where he showed off his sought-after skills and shared some wise tips.

Following his first McDonald's Fun Football session, the England international said: "Getting involved in the session reminded me of when I first started playing.

"The programme puts fun at the heart of every session. It isn’t about winning or losing, tactics, or selection. It’s about making friends, learning new skills, and enjoying being outside and active.

Jude Bellingham coaches kids on the McDonald’s programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I want to be able to give back to the game I love and inspire the next generation to play football. It is something I am passionate about and seeing the smiles on the children's faces today showed me how important this programme is.