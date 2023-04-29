All the latest news surrounding Liverpool as they prepare to take on Tottenham in a crucial Premier League clash.

Liverpool are preparing for another big clash as they look to salvage Europa League football from a disappointing season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have improved significantly over recent weeks, and on Sunday, they will take on Tottenham with the chance to take full control of their own destiny as far as a top six spot is concerned. Liverpool head into the game on the back of three straight wins and five unbeaten, while Spurs ended their wretched run of form by coming from behind to draw against Manchester United last time out.

As the build-up to the clash continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Ugarte links

Liverpool are said to have opened talks over the possible signing of Sporting CP star Manuel Ugarte.

According to CNN Portugal, the Reds have already ‘initiated’ talks over a possible deal ahead of this summer, though depending on how much they want to pay, Liverpool can avoid negotiations altogether. According to reports, Ugarte has a release clause worth just over £54million.

It’s no secret Liverpool are in the market for midfielders ahead of next season, and the 22-year-old could be an interesting option and at a good price.

Milner exit claims

James Milner is being tipped to end his long association with Liverpool this summer.

The veteran could be moved on as Klopp looks to freshen up his squad, particularly given he is out of contract this summer. According to The Athletic, there is no indication Liverpool will offer Milner a new deal, and he could well move on as a result. It’s claimed Premier League clubs would likely be interested in offering the veteran a spot to finish his career.

