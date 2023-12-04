The Liverpool manager has achieved a brilliant record that sees him rub shoulders with the league's best ever managers.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw a brilliant 4-3 victory for Liverpool at the weekend as they manager to earn a late comeback against Fulham to earn all three points, but it also saw him reach an impressive milestone.

The German manager has transformed the club's fortunes since arriving in late-2015, taking them from a 'nearly' side to champions of England and Europe and making them a team to be feared once again.

His influence and accolades mean he sits right up there with the very best managers in Premier League history and he is only the manager to stop Pep Guardiola from winning the title since 2017.

Liverpool's latest win means he has reached 20 wins in the calendar year and he's done that every full year he has been in the Premier League. Those eight years have been brilliant since arriving at the start of the 2015/16 season and it means he is now joined an exclusive list alongside Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson to win 20+ games in eight or more consecutive seasons.

The former Manchester United manager only managed eight years of 20+ games between 2005-2012 while Wenger has an incredible record of 13 calendar years with the achievement from 1998-2010. Guardiola will join the trio soon enough, having arrived in 2016, he managed the feat in every year since, including 2023, but needs one more year to achieve eight.

Klopp's time at the club has brought six major honours (Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup) and one Community Shield with the Europa League being the only trophy that has eluded him. This season they have the chance to correct that as they are the favourites to win the competition and they have already secured their passage to the Last 16 after winning their group.

His current contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season meaning he currently only has two more years left, however, it is unclear if he will extend his current deal. He has spoken about this current side being his 'Liverpool 2.0' and there have been rumblings of potentially new deal in the near-future - but nothing has come to fruition.