Liverpool January transfer stance emerges following Joel Matip injury blow

Liverpool were handed a crushing injury blow at the weekend when Joël Matip was forced off the pitch against Fulham with an obvious leg injury. He was replaced by Ibrahima Konaté just after the hour mark and Jurgen Klopp has since delivered bad news regarding the length of Matip's absence.

"We lost today Joël. We obviously have no pictures yet, no scan yet, but from what you hear and can see, that will not be a short one. Unlucky, but we have to just get through this," the boss said after Liverpool edged out a 4-3 win to go second in the Premier League table.

The Reds have been linked with defensive reinforcements since the summer and there have been rumours leading up to the January transfer window. A few names have been swirling around the rumour mill recently but a new report from Football Insider has provided a surprise insight into the Liverpool camp's priorities.

The update claims that Klopp and co are 'not planning to rush into the market' to sign a new centre-back, despite the injury blow to Matip. There is apparently still 'no massive need' for the Reds to shop for a new central defender once the January window opens.

Liverpool currently have four fit centre-backs — captain Virgil van Dijk, Konaté, Joe Gomez, and Jarell Quansah. If another injury takes out one of the four, the title challengers will be in a very sticky situation. However, providing all four can stay fit until the end of the season, Liverpool will hold off any defensive purchases until the summer window.