The Italian newspaper has claimed that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set for his next role in management.

Everton owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) have agreed a deal with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to one report.

The German spent almost nine years in the hot seat at the Toffees’ fierce rivals. He won seven major trophies during his Anfield tenure, including the Champions League and Premier League before departing last summer.

Klopp insisted that he had retired from football management and recently took up the role of head of global soccer with Red Bull at the start of the year. He works with RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

However, it has been claimed by La Stampa that Klopp is set to make a shock return to the dugout at AS Roma. The Italian club, owned by TFG since 2020, have endured a turbulent season after making the controversial decision to sack legend Daniele de Rossi and then parting ways with Ivan Juric.

Roma has to coax Claudio Ranieri out of retirement to defuse the situation and he has worked wonders in the Eternal City. Roma sit fifth in the Serie A table and have the chance of qualifying for Champions League football with one game remaining.

But TFG have been searching for Ranieri’s successor for some time, with the likes of Max Allegri linked. However, La Stampa has claimed that Klopp agreed to take up the role at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night - at 10.57pm to be precise.

The Turin-based newspaper suggests that Klopp had been in talks with another club but a change of ownership opened the door for Roma. It’s also mooted that Klopp will be backed in the transfer market, with at least six signings being required. Ranieri will stay at the Giallorossi as a senior advisor.

Klopp response

However, it is only La Stampa of the Italian press that is reporting Klopp has agreed to take charge of Roma so far. TFG have shown their ambition previously by hiring Jose Mourinho, who led them to Europa Conference League glory in 2022.

And Klopp’s agent Mark Kosicke has swiftly put paid to the speculation: “Klopp coaching Roma? This news is not true,” Kosicke told winwin.

Speaking in July at the Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Klopp insisted that he had no desire to return to coaching. He said via Sky Sports: “As of today, that's it for me as a coach. I didn't quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I've also coached the best clubs in the world. Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me."

Klopp started his role with Red Bull on January 1. It is believed he has a clause that he can leave if the Germany manager’s job becomes available. "When you're in the manger's job, you have no time for that, because you play every three days and it's just winning, winning, winning or dealing with defeat,” said Klopp after his appointment. “Now I'm free of that. I have time and energy for all the other stuff. That's why it was an easy decision for me. It's a sports decision and I love the Red Bull sports idea. It's exciting, it's adventurous, it's innovative and I want to be part of that – and now I am."