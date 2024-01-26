Jurgen Klopp has announced the bombshell news he'll be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season - and has revealed he won't manage another club in England.

Klopp shocked the football world on Friday morning when it was announced he would be leaving after nine years in the role. He's won six major trophies, including the club's sixth Champions League in 2019 and a maiden Premier League title the following year.

But the German has admitted he no longer wants to continue as Liverpool chief come the end of the campaign. And he has also dropped a hint about his future plans.

Klopp said: "I had to explain it, of course I had to. It was not like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ You must not misunderstand. Not at all. She asked me why and I explained it like I explain it now to you, with a few more maybe private details, but besides that it was pretty similar.

"And obviously Ulla wants me to do well and be fine, and when she realised that I’m really clear about that – and she knows I don’t take these kind of things lightly – she is happy for me, that I’m happy with the decision. Because that’s the truth. When people tell me now all the different things we do in the moment and what’s going well with the team and stuff like this, I enjoy it like crazy.

"But I enjoy it as well because I know I will not have to do it forever. I need to find a different purpose as well, I need to have a look for it. If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation.

"What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.

"This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that. But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do.

"But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to. That’s all. It’s such a strange situation because I have to explain that I don’t have energy anymore, but now I’m sitting here and I have energy and I’m buzzing for everything that’s happening here. But because of the relationship we have, I have to think about this.

"Because nobody will sack me, I have to make this decision by myself. The responsibility I have for everything here tells me I’m not the right one for the future, so I have to tell. As much as wish I would be. And that’s what I do here. It’s completely strange.