Liverpool's late winner against Crystal Palace at the weekend saw them reach the summit of the Premier League, but it also saw Jurgen Klopp break an incredible league record.

Harvey Elliott's late solo effort made it four wins in five and following Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa they sit top of the league for the first time since September 2021.

Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' is in great shape with a squad full of talented players spanning from young stars to experienced world-renowned names and this season has seen them continually find a way to win from behind; they've won 18 points from losing positions which seven more than Brighton who have won the second-most.

There is a real steel in this Liverpool side and it comes from a strong spine of experienced figures who have been integral to the successes of the club since Klopp arrived at the club. However, the ability to never give up and always give 110% is something that has been evident at the club since Klopp's early days.

As a result, Elliott's late winner at the weekend now means that Liverpool have now scored more 90th-minute winning goals in the Premier League under Klopp (17) than Man Utd did under Sir Alex Ferguson (16). It's an incredible figure that now suggests that the famous 'Fergie Time' should really be renamed.

Sir Alex's incredible title-winning sides were famed for their ability to always play to the final whistle and never give up in the face of adversity - it's the type of steel that saw him guide the club to 13 Premier League titles. Often they would find a late winner or a late goal to salvage a point and it's a trait that Klopp has instilled in his side across the past eight years.

