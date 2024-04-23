Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp issued a rallying cry ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League title race finale - and declared that his side will fight to the bitter end.

The Reds remain in the battle to be crowned champions ahead of their showdown against Everton in the Merseyside derby tomorrow night. Liverpool currently sit level on 74 points with Arsenal, although Manchester City have a game in hand despite being one point adrift.

After finishing only fifth last season, it was widely recognised that qualifying for the Champions League once again would have been the chief aim in the 2023-24 campaign. The Reds need five more points to mathematically ensure they are again competing in Europe’s elite club competition.

But Klopp, speaking at his pre-Everton press conference, insisted that he did not put a ceiling on what Liverpool could achieve. And while the Reds are the third-favourites to win the title in Klopp’s final campaign before his exit, he insists that his troops have to be ready to bounce should City or Arsenal slip up.

Reds boss Klopp said: “I don't limit ourselves with negative expectations. As a club like Liverpool, it is clear to get all of the things going. We didn't qualify for the Champions League, that's financially a real problem for a football club of our magnitude, that's how it is.

“Number one, you have to make sure and that's how you build a squad that can fight for the Champions League. In the league where you have 6-7 teams. Obviously, now it's Arsenal, Manchester City, us (in the title race). It was 100% clear Aston Villa would be around, Tottenham made the next step then not really involved for whatever reason but you cannot imagine, United and Chelsea but they are usually there.

“You have four spots and you fight for that and that's a massive achievement already. It looks like we might qualify for the Champions League and that's a job we have to do. If you are there and it's not a distance too far, you want to fight for everything. For us, in general, it's more a lesson for life and not only from football.

“You should never forget where you're coming from. Just don't forget it because that means you can really enjoy the moment and go for it. From that moment, we had something to lose and I might not be smart enough but I can't understand that really, I don't get that. All of a sudden things change a little bit. It's like: 'Wow, I'm not sure if he can still do it' and stuff like this. Why should he not be able to do it? Yes, we don't have it in our own hands but who had that in the past all of the time? City from time to time.

“We have to be there if someone struggles, that was always the case. We cannot become the favourite overnight and have something to lose. That makes no sense and be completely down, really down if we don't do this or that. I cannot change that obviously.