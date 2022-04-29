The latest on Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Roberto Firmino will again be absent for Liverpool when they travel to Newcastle United tomorrow (12.30).

The striker has missed the Reds’ past three games with an ankle injury.

Firmino will be forced to sit out a fourth as Liverpool seek ‘further information’ on the Brazilian’s issue.

Klopp said: “Bobby is not a serious injury. It’s taking a bit longer than we all thought - and Bobby thought.

“He will not be ready. Bobby didn’t train yet and we need to get further information to get him back.”

Meanwhile, Kostask Tsimikas and Curtis Jones missed the 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday. Both were ill.

Tsimikas has returned to training, although Jones was not present at the Reds’ Kirkby base yesterday.

Klopp added: “We had a little problem with a little area and stuff.