The transfer rumours continue to do the rounds as Liverpool enter the Arne Slot era.

Since last summer, one of the main talking points surrounding Liverpool has been whether Mohamed Salah will remain on their books beyond this upcoming transfer window. With his contract due to expire in 2025, the clock is ticking on the club either tying him down to a new deal, or cashing in to avoid losing him for free in 12 months’ time.

Despite a potential Salah exit arguably going to impact Liverpool the most, other departure links have now taken centre stage. Luis Díaz has attracted the interest of Barcelona and the ongoing saga continues to churn out contrasting reports.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed back in April that Díaz remains a ‘crucial player’ for the Reds and it could be tricky for Barca to land a deal, considering their current financial situation. However, the La Liga giants are willing to offload Raphinha in order to strike up the cash needed to bring the Colombian in this summer. Díaz’s father’s comments have also done nothing to settle the speculation either, as he confirmed his son is a ‘loyal Barcelona fan’ and it would be ‘his dream’ to play for them.

He said previously: “The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there. So far I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way they welcomed him and received him.

“Luis is a player who finds it easy to win [fans] over because of the way he is, because of his humility, his work, his dedication. He is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world.”

A report from Mundo Deportivo on Thursday has emerged shedding some extra light on how keen Barca are to make this deal happen and Díaz’s stance on leaving Anfield. According to the club’s sporting director and his staff, the 27-year-old is the ‘perfect age’ and has the ability to take on ‘powerful rivals’. The report coming in from Spain also claims that Jurgen Klopp’s departure ‘weighs on him’ and he is not ‘completely comfortable’.

Arne Slot’s arrival was always going to spark some departure rumours as plenty of players will surely feel strongly about Klopp’s era ending. Both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled to hide their emotions during the former boss’ farewell presentation at Anfield, so his impact on the team is undeniable.

As exit links continue, it’s going to be a very busy window for Liverpool fans to monitor. Díaz signed for Liverpool for an initial £37 million and his performances have surely caused his transfer value to rise. While the Reds are in no mighty rush to cash in — as his contract runs until 2027 — it could be viewed as a positive outcome regardless of what happens. If they sell, Liverpool could make a handsome profit on a player who reportedly isn’t comfortable where he is, or they get to keep a super talent on their books ahead of what will hopefully be another Premier League title push in 2024/25.