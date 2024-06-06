Liverpool's £51m-rated midfield target 'wants' Serie A move says Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Man Utd.

Liverpool transfer news: The former Arne Slot-favourite is likely to remain in Italy rather than move to England.

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners is said to favour a move to Juventus this summer, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Atalanta midfielder has enjoyed the best season of his career to date and played a key role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side winning the Europa League. He played in both legs when they knocked Liverpool out and has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Previously, he was a favourite under Slot at AZ Alkmaar and it sparked rumours and reports that they could reunite in England this summer. But it seems that he favours a move within Italy. According to Romano, ‘Juventus keep working on Teun Koopmeiners deal, already approved as top target by Thiago Motta. Understand Koopmeiners’ keen on the move and open to staying in Italy.’

He posted on May 29. Before then doubling down on his report on June 5, saying: “Teun Koopmeiners wants Juventus move, no changes on his plan. Contacts to follow between Juventus and Atalanta in the next weeks.”

Reports from Italian newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale claimed the Reds were meant to be ahead of Juventus in the race for the Atalanta midfielder but across the past week it looks like a move to Juventus looks more likely. After all, Liverpool did spend over £150m on midfielders last summer.

Koopmeiners would have been a smart addition given he netted 15 goals and provided seven assists playing across multiple midfield roles. If Liverpool hadn’t recruited so heavily in his position last summer, it may have been a more straightforward deal this time around. He had even commented on the possibility of moving to England earlier this year.

