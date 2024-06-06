Gave the ball away twice quickly after coming on and meek header in added-time easily saved.

The Uruguay international has divided fans, professionals and the media since his arrived at Anfield.

Arne Slot has some big decisions to make between now and the start of his first season in charge of Liverpool. The new manager will inherit Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad, which still features key personnel from their Premier League and Champions League-winning campaigns. Whether the Dutchman opts to keep the ranks completely in tact remains to be seen.

A lot of rumours have been circulating regarding the future of some important Liverpool players. While Mohamed Salah has been snatching the majority of the headlines since last summer, other rumours are surrounding the likes of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez as the Reds enter this new era under Slot.

Liverpool are expected to make some marquee signings this summer and the return of Michael Edwards, plus Richard Hughes arriving as the new sporting director, has stirred up some excitement. Although, many are wondering whether the players of interest will come following some surprise sales of current Anfield stars.

One thing Liverpool fans have been longing for over the years is a typical goal-poaching striker, who can pounce on chances and tuck away goals for fun. For a large chunk of Klopp’s tenure, wingers Salah and Sadio Mané were the main source of goals for Liverpool. Núñez was brought in for a record £85 million in 2022, just days after Manchester City announced the signing of Erling Haaland for considerably less.

The two were immediately pitted against each other by fans and the media. Haaland enjoyed a spellbinding debut season, and while Núñez’s 15 goals were nothing to sniff at, they were totally eclipsed by the Norwegian’s 52.

Since then, a lot of pressure has been on Núñez to step up in front of goal, and while he enjoyed a stronger 2023/24 season, he continued to leave those watching him frustrated. The 24-year-old missed a total of 27 big chances in the Premier League last campaign, with only Haaland missing more. However, Man City once again lifting the trophy naturally let him off the hook.

Rumours continue to swirl around whether Núñez’s future lies at Anfield and whether he is the right man to head Liverpool’s attack. However, this international break will be ideal for Slot to assess his players in action for their countries, and once again, Núñez delivered for Uruguay.

In their clash against Mexico this week, the forward enjoyed a hat-trick performance, scoring his side’s first goal after just seven minutes. He then bagged another two either side of half-time, which will have certainly boosted his confidence, having not scored at all in his last 10 games for Liverpool.

Uruguayan outlet El Observador gave Núñez a solid rating of 9/10 for his performance. Without singing his praises too much, they commented on his ability, knowing this is something he certainly has in his locker. The media said a hat-trick display ‘suits him very well’, which is absolutely the kind of analysis any club and country wants to read about their player.