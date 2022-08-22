Liverpool’s starting XI for their clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford has been confirmed, and Jurgen Klopp has explained his decisions.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, drawing both of their first two games of the season, losing ground on those at the top.

The Reds have been hit with a number of injury issues early in the season, but they will be desperate to put their disappointing start behind them nonetheless.

Liverpool have the perfect opportunity against rivals United on Monday night, facing Erik ten Hag’s men at Old Trafford.

United have lost both of their first two games of the season, and they also come into this one desperate to get off the mark.

Ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, Liverpool lost Naby Keita to injury, adding to the absence of Thiago Alcantara.

Meanwhile, Fabinho is a shock exclusion, starting this one on the bench, with a midfield of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott.

“Naby is out. The team we line up with I like a lot. We have some options to change. The rest is young, but it is exciting and we are in a good shape,” Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

Speaking about Elliott’s impact so far this season, he added: “Very good, but I am not surprisied.

Jurgen Klopp with Harvey Elliott. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Harvey is this kind of player. He was at a very high level last season for us, early in his life, and he has picked up from there.”

Liverpool are also without star signing Darwin Nunez tonight following the Uruguayan’s sending off last time out, leading to a three-game suspension.

Roberto Firmino deputises, and speaking about the Brazilian, Klopp said: “Big role. He always had it. He invented the role he plays tonight, so hopefully he does well tonight.

“He has been outstanding in training, and it would be really helpful if he can have a good game tonight.

“It is very important that we are flexible because of the man-marking idea of Man United and ten Hag.