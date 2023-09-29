The Liverpool manager spoke on the Japanese international and his start at the club so far.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Wataru Endo after he recorded his first assist during their midweek win over Leicester City.

Endo arrived late in the summer window for £16m from Stuttgart and has been slowly phased in at the start of the new season having started three games so far.

The 30-year-old earned those starts against Newcastle United last month, as well as recently in the Europa League against LASK, but the EFL Cup win over Leicester was the first time he had completed 90 minutes.

And his performance was certainly the best we’ve seen in a Liverpool shirt since his arrival, but Klopp revealed that he wasn’t surprised by the Japanese captain’s strong showing.

“I was not surprised [by his performance]. I was not to happy how I described the situation [against Newcastle?]. I am not a native speaker. Dom and Macca have just stepped in and clicked. If we don’t give people time anymore what world is this? Endo is a top guy.

“I didn’t see any space between the two players. Dom told me later ‘I hoped he’d see me.’ Yeah, he saw you but then he still has think if there’s enough space for the ball between the players.

“All the attention was on Dominik’s goal but the pass was just as good. A top, top pass. Passes we missed in the past, that is the truth. Endo is in a good way and I am really happy for him to show it in the second half.”

Speaking on Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungarian captain has been mightily impressive since joining the club in the summer and his incredible strike after receiving Endo’s quick pass has sent shockwaves across the Premier League.

Klopp was asked about the impact of the 22-year-old, who is already a fan favourite on Merseyside and he hailed not only his footballing ability, but his personality around the squad.

“The boy is impressive, really smart. A really good lad, close with everybody. You have these people who come into a room and click with everybody, and he is one.